Scottish Borders Council agrees to raise tax by 3%
Scottish Borders Council has agreed to increase its council tax by 3% in April.
A previous indicative budget was based on a 1.5% rise but a report said doubling that could generate an extra £900,000.
It said that the money could then be used to help support services and offset any service reductions.
The move will add a little more than £30 a year to the bill for a band D property in the region.
|Scottish Borders Council council tax changes
|Band
|2018/19 charge
|2019/20 charge
|A
|£766.68
|£789.68
|B
|£894.46
|£921.29
|C
|£1,022.24
|£1,052.91
|D
|£1,150.02
|£1,184.52
|E
|£1,510.99
|£1,556.32
|F
|£1,868.78
|£1,924.84
|G
|£2,252.11
|£2,319.67
|H
|£2,817.54
|£2,902.07
The report said the vast majority of properties in the region - more than 60% - were in bands A to C.
It added that arrangements were in place to protect people on low incomes affected by any increase.