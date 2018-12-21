A 15-turbine wind farm in the Scottish Borders has been rejected over concerns about its impact on the "natural beauty" of the area.

Banks Renewables is behind the proposed Birneyknowe project near Hawick.

It said the scheme would create a £2.5m community benefit fund but Scottish Borders Council opposed the plans.

The size of the project meant a final decision lay with the Scottish government, which refused the project after a public inquiry.

A reporter has now concluded the benefits of the scheme's contribution to renewable energy targets did not outweigh concerns about its visual and landscape impact.