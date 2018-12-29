South Scotland

Police at scene of 'overturned minibus' in Scottish Borders

  • 29 December 2018
A6089 in the Borders Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon, near Lauder.

The emergency services are at the scene of an accident in the Borders, after they received a report that a minibus had overturned.

Police were called to the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon, near Lauder, at 10:50.

Officers said the road was closed in both directions.

