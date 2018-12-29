Police at scene of 'overturned minibus' in Scottish Borders
- 29 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The emergency services are at the scene of an accident in the Borders, after they received a report that a minibus had overturned.
Police were called to the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon, near Lauder, at 10:50.
Officers said the road was closed in both directions.
Skip Twitter post by @polscotcontrol
ROAD CLOSURE - #A6089— Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) December 29, 2018
Officers are currently in attendance between Carfraemill and Gordon following a report that a minibus overturned at 10.50am.
Closures are in place in both directions and emergency services are on the scene. More information will be provided when available.
End of Twitter post by @polscotcontrol