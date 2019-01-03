Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man crossed Wilton Hill at the junction with Havelock Street before heading along Waverley Walk, where the assault took place

A 61-year-old man was left with serious head injuries after being attacked by a group of men in Hawick.

The incident happened in the Waverley Walk area of the Scottish Borders town at about 22:00 on New Year's Day.

Police said the man was followed by a group of four men aged about 18 to 19, and then assaulted.

Officers have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen anything suspicious, to get in touch.

The victim was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

Det Sgt Callum Peoples said: "This was a serious assault and we believe that groups of people in the area may have seen something that can help in our inquiries to establish exactly what happened.

"The man who was assaulted had walked along Mayfield Drive and became aware of a group of men behind him in Princes Street. He crossed Wilton Hill at the junction with Havelock Street and carried on walking along Waverley Walk, where the assault took place.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen anything suspicious, before and after the incident, to get in touch."