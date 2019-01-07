Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new agency hopes to boost the economies of the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway

A chance for the public to give their views on the establishment of a new enterprise agency for southern Scotland is drawing to a close.

Plans to create the body for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway were confirmed in 2017.

A Scottish Parliament committee has been seeking views on the bill to create the new agency.

They will be taken on board in the process to set up the organisation covering the south of the country.

The new agency would co-exist with Scotland's two other enterprise agencies - Scottish Enterprise and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Work is currently ongoing via the South of Scotland Economic Partnership to pave the way for its creation.