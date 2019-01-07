Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Four events generated millions of pounds according to the economic analysis

A series of autumn events in south west Scotland generated more than £6m for the economy, it has been claimed.

The impact analysis was carried out by Dumfries and Galloway Council.

It looked at the financial contribution to the region of the Wigtown Book Festival, Electric Fields music festival, Galloway Hills Rally and Stranraer Oyster Festival.

The council said the report underlined the region's "growing status" for hosting such events.

Image copyright Peter Robinson Image caption The second edition of the Stranraer Oyster Festival was staged in 2018

The analysis showed said the economic impact of the events was:

Wigtown Book Festival - £3.75m

Electric Fields - £1.45m

Stranraer Oyster Festival - up to £1.1m

Galloway Hills Rally - £120,000

Adam Wilson, the council's major events champion, said: "The variety of events and the enthusiasm of the teams behind them is extraordinary - together they offer a foretaste of what we have to come in 2019.

"The oyster festival is just two years old and has already grown into a superb event with the potential to help regenerate Stranraer in the same way that the book festival has supported the economy of Wigtown over the last 20 years.

"Electric Fields is also going from strength to strength, with a superb line-up of performers and attracted more than 8,000 people to Drumlanrig last year. And the Galloway Hills Rally is absolutely thriving."

Paul Bush, VisitScotland's director of events, said it was clear the region's role as an events destination was improving all the time.

What have the organisers said?

Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption Noel Gallagher performed at the Electric Fields festival last year