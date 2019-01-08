Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Storm Drummond and Shaun Boyce died in the crash in April 2017

A man has denied causing the deaths of two people in a road crash in southern Scotland.

Shaun Boyce, 27, and Storm Drummond, 25, both from Dumfries, died in the accident on the A711 near the town in April 2017.

Gavin McKinnell, 32, also of Dumfries, denied causing their deaths by driving dangerously.

At the High Court in Glasgow a trial date was set for June and he was allowed bail.

Prosecutors claim Mr McKinnell drove at "excessive speed" and did "engage in a race" with Mr Boyce prior to the crash.

The car is said to have struck a tree and barrier before catching fire.

Mr McKinnell denied the charge and trial was set for later this year. The case could last for up to six days.