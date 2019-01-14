South Scotland

Dumfries man arrested following shop fires

  • 14 January 2019
Image caption The arrest follows incidents at three businesses in Dumfries on Thursday

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with fires at shops in Dumfries.

It follows incidents at two Italian businesses and a Polish delicatessen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A short police statement confirmed that a man from the town had been arrested and charged.

It added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

