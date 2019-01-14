Dumfries man arrested following shop fires
- 14 January 2019
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with fires at shops in Dumfries.
It follows incidents at two Italian businesses and a Polish delicatessen in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A short police statement confirmed that a man from the town had been arrested and charged.
It added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.