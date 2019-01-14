Police investigate rural road death near Dumfries
- 14 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating the death of a motorist involved in a crash on a minor road in the south of Scotland.
It is thought the 54-year-old may have fallen ill at the wheel prior to the accident on the C11 at Lochfoot on Saturday.
He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary after the crash but died shortly afterwards.
No details of the man's identity have been released.