South Scotland

Police investigate rural road death near Dumfries

  • 14 January 2019

Police are investigating the death of a motorist involved in a crash on a minor road in the south of Scotland.

It is thought the 54-year-old may have fallen ill at the wheel prior to the accident on the C11 at Lochfoot on Saturday.

He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary after the crash but died shortly afterwards.

No details of the man's identity have been released.

