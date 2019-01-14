A rapist who confessed to a friend on Facebook will be sentenced for his crime next month.

Joshua Angus, 30, who now lives in Suffolk, committed the offence in 2014 at an address in Gretna.

He sent a message on social media to a friend telling her that he had raped his victim when she was 15.

At the High Court in Glasgow, he denied the offence but was convicted of raping the teenager on two occasions between January and May 2014.

Sex assault

He was caught when his friend - who was shocked by what he told her - went to the police.

He also sent a message in explicit terms to his victim, apologising.

In evidence Angus claimed: "I don't know what rape is and I don't know what sex is."

He also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was asleep during a bus journey from Dumfries to Glasgow in April 2017 by touching her breast and leg.

'Serious charge'

Prosecutor Shanti Maguire said: "He has no previous convictions and has some learning difficulties."

Judge Lord Mulholland remanded him in custody and placed him on the sex offenders register.

He told Angus: "You have been convicted of two instances of rape on one charge, together with a further offence of indecent assault

"Rape is the most serious charge you can face other than murder."