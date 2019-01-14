Image copyright Karl Denham Image caption The under 18s picked up a bronze medal at the championships in Dumfries

A world championship ice hockey tournament staged in southern Scotland is estimated to have generated more than £170,000 for the economy.

The women's under 18 event concluded at Dumfries Ice Bowl at the weekend.

Great Britain secured a bronze medal finishing behind France and Norway at the competition.

It is the sixth world championship ice hockey tournament in the town in the space of five years with another event planned in April this year.

'Economic benefits'

Dumfries and Galloway Council's events champion Adam Wilson said: "Dumfries continues to shine in the world of ice hockey.

"We have a long-standing track record now of youth development and quality events management in the sport and the Ice Bowl is tailor-made for world championship tournaments and play-off finals.

"The local community is making great use of the Ice Bowl and we are securing substantial economic benefits at a quiet time of the year from the spend that occurs from the participating countries."

'High standards'

Andy French, general secretary of Ice Hockey UK, said he was delighted with how the week in Dumfries had gone.

"The tried and trusted working partnership we have with the council enabled Ice Hockey UK to deliver this world championship to the same high standards as previous tournaments," he said.

"I would like to thank the staff at the arena, along with all volunteers, because without them it would not happen and be so successful."