Video evidence from a fatal crash victim's helmet camera helped to convict a friend of dangerous driving.

Hugh Hannah, 34, of Dumfries, died in a collision with a car on the A701 road near Moffat in May last year.

Police investigating the accident viewed the footage and noticed fellow motorcyclist Murray Crossan, 30, of Dumfries, was breaking the speed limit.

At Selkirk Sheriff Court, he admitted dangerous driving and was banned for a year and fined £450.

The footage showed Crossan - the lead motorcyclist in a group of friends - travelling at an average speed of 68mph on a road which has a 60mph limit.

'Beyond the grave'

For the final half mile before the accident he reached a speed of 98mph.

His lawyer said: "This is a case of a prosecution from beyond the grave.

"The man who lost his life was wearing a camera on his helmet and he kept glancing at his speedometer and Mr Crossan was the lead motorcyclist.

"If it had not been for the fatal accident the case would never have come before the court."

The court heard that Crossan had not been on his motorcycle since the accident apart from taking his friend's fiancée to the accident scene to lay flowers.