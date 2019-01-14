Firefighters rescue trampoline from roof of Galashiels house
Residents in a Galashiels street had a rude awakening on Sunday morning when a gust of wind blew a trampoline on to the roof of a three-storey house.
The toy smashed into a chimney stack after blowing on to the top of the property in Victoria Street.
It sent rubble crashing to the pavement and damaged a car parked below.
A specialist fire crew had to be drafted in from Edinburgh to remove the trampoline and make sure the building was secure.
One local posted a video online showing the taped-off area.
I Macey said: "You don't expect to see this on a Sunday morning down your street when you wake up.
"The trampoline has knocked the chimney stack down and ripped the TV aerial down, causing a bit of damage to the roof.
"It shows you how strong the winds have been."
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "A height appliance was sent from Edinburgh. The trampoline was removed and the incident was passed on to the local authority."
No one was hurt in the incident.