Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption A public inquiry is to be held into the flood protection project on the Whitesands

Campaigners have claimed evidence heard at a public inquiry means a multi-million pound flood protection scheme for Dumfries should be rejected.

A closing submission from the Save Our Sands Group said "massive doubts" remained about the proposals.

It said they had little community support, were not value for money and were inappropriate for the location.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has until the end of the month to give its response to the inquiry.

The deadline for final written submissions to the hearing passed on Friday.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The council has until the end of the month to give a written response to the public inquiry

It saw the campaign group maintain its stance that the £25m project should be dropped.

It said time should then be given to assess other options for flood protection in the town.

The local authority has until 28 January to give its response to the closing submissions received.

The council argues that the project could provide protection and also help with regeneration of the area next to the River Nith.

The public inquiry can decide to approve, modify or reject the scheme but it is unlikely to deliver its verdict before the summer.