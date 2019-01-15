Image copyright SWNS Image caption The Little Bakery in Dumfries took the top title at the awards

A south of Scotland bakery has been crowned overall winner at the World Scotch Pie Championship in Cumbernauld.

The Little Bakery in Dumfries saw off the competition at the 20th edition of the event.

Owner Kerr Little said he was "speechless" to have been given the "ultimate accolade" for his pies.

He received the award from TV presenter Carol Smillie who said all the winners at the awards should enjoy their "well-deserved success".

Head judge Ian Nelson said the competition helped to "raise the bar" for the industry.

"Once again we have brought together the best pies and baked goods in the land and today we can really celebrate the achievement of our hard working butchers and bakers," added Ronnie Miles, president of Scottish Bakers.

"My heartfelt congratulations go to our world champion, and indeed everyone today taking away a prize, they are all winners in my book."