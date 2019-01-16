A teenager has been arrested after the recovery of cannabis with a street value of nearly £500,000 in the Scottish Borders.

It followed a search operation carried out at a property on Curror Street in Selkirk on Tuesday.

Police said a 19-year-old man had been arrested and charged and would appear at the town's sheriff court.

Ch Insp Stuart Reid said it was a "large-scale recovery" taking a "major cultivation" out of circulation.