Woman 'critical' after horse fall at Carrutherstown stables
- 16 January 2019
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from a horse at a racing stables near Dumfries.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident at Iain Jardine's Hetland Hill yard at Carrutherstown on Tuesday morning.
They said the 22-year-old woman was seriously injured and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Staff have described her condition as critical.