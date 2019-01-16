Image copyright Lynne Kirton Image caption The accident happened at Hetland Hill stables at Carrutherstown on Tuesday morning

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from a horse at a racing stables near Dumfries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident at Iain Jardine's Hetland Hill yard at Carrutherstown on Tuesday morning.

They said the 22-year-old woman was seriously injured and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Staff have described her condition as critical.