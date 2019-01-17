Image caption The redevelopment of Rosefield Mills is among the regeneration projects for Dumfries and Galloway

A string of regeneration projects to revitalise different parts of south west Scotland would cost nearly £14m.

The proposals, which span Dumfries and Galloway, include the establishment of a skills and innovation centre.

A report to the local authority said the projects were all at a "relatively early stage" but could help meet regional economic growth priorities.

The council hopes to meet nearly half the costs via the Scottish government's regeneration capital grant fund.

The potential projects are:

£5m - Dumfries town centre

£3.7m - Kelloholm skills and innovation centre

£3m - Whithorn pilgrim route

£2.2m - Johnston school activity and resource centre in Kirkcudbright

The Dumfries plans contain four separate projects that also includes the redevelopment of the Rosefield Mills site.