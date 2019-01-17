Kippford caravan park sold in deal exceeding £1.2m
- 17 January 2019
A deal worth more than £1.2m has been agreed for a south of Scotland caravan park.
Doonpark Holiday Park near Kippford in Dumfries and Galloway was put on the market earlier this year.
Galbraith - which handled the sale - said the new owner was a private family business that was "passionate about continuing the park's heritage".
It added there had been a "great level of interest" in the site which had the "potential to expand".