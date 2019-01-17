Woman, 91, injured in Hawick car collision
- 17 January 2019
A 91-year-old woman is in hospital with a head injury after being hit by a car in the Scottish Borders.
The incident happened at about 11:40 on North Bridge Street in Hawick.
Police said the female pedestrian had been taken to the Borders General Hospital for treatment. The driver of the car was uninjured.
"Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding this incident," a statement said.