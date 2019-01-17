Image copyright Google Image caption A girl has been arrested in connection with an assault at Dumfries Academy

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with an assault at a south of Scotland secondary school.

Police said a knife was recovered during an incident at Dumfries Academy in which a boy - also aged 13 - suffered a superficial injury.

In a short statement police confirmed that the teenage girl had been arrested.

They added that a report was being prepared for the procurator fiscal.