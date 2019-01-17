A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of being involved in a high-speed police chase in the Borders.

Declan Russell, of Edinburgh, was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no motor insurance.

It followed an incident in Peebles in which police said five vehicles were damaged on Wednesday evening.

He made no plea during a private hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court and the case was continued.

Mr Russell was remanded in custody and will appear in court again next week.