Image copyright Nith Inshore Rescue Team Image caption The Nith Inshore Rescue team was called out to the incident at about 10:50

An inshore rescue team has been called out to rescue a stricken tall ship in the south of Scotland.

The alarm was raised at about 10:50 after the 70-tonne vessel suffered a mechanical breakdown off Carsethorn in Dumfries and Galloway.

Nith Inshore Rescue Team was called out and was able to tow the large ship - La Malouine - to shore.

It took the tall ship to the quay at nearby Glencaple where it has been undergoing repairs.

Image copyright Nith Inshore Rescue Team Image caption The tall ship was taken on the tide to Glencaple

"The lifeboat was tasked by the coastguard to reports of a vessel with mechanical failure and loss of steering in the Nith estuary," the rescue team told the BBC Scotland news website.

"Lifeboat quickly launched and commenced a tow - aided with the tidal flow.

"She is now safely alongside at Glencaple for repairs."