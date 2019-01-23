Image copyright Google

A road is facing closure in the ongoing fight to slow down the spread of a disease which is killing trees.

Forest Enterprise Scotland (FES) said felling work would affect the A711 between Beeswing and Cargenbridge for up to 10 weeks from 28 January.

It is taking place to try to tackle a Phytophthora ramorum outbreak which mainly affects larch trees.

Lane closures and traffic management will be put in place but some periods of complete closure will be required.

FES said delays could be expected on the road between Dumfries and Dalbeattie and advised drivers to seek an alternative route where possible.

Complete closure

A lane closure and traffic management will be in place from 09:30 to 15:00 from Monday to Friday.

However, the route will be shut completely between the same hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 13 February and 7 March with diversions put in place.

Mark Johnson, FES harvesting and marketing forester, said: "The tree felling is taking place to tackle the tree disease Phytophthora ramorum which is affecting the Dumfries and Galloway region.

"Felling the trees is the only way we can slow down the rate at which the disease spreads.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst the work is continuing."