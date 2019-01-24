Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the Mansfield Park area of the town on Monday

A man suffered serious head injuries in a "random and opportunistic" attack in the Borders.

The incident happened while the 27-year-old was walking in the Mansfield Park area of Hawick on Monday between 17:00 and 18:00.

He was heading to the Morrison's supermarket when another man spoke to him before punching him in the face.

Two other men then began assaulting him before robbing him of his phone, keys and wallet.

As a result of the attack he suffered serious injuries to his head and was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

He has since been released.

'Suspicious activity'

One of the suspected attackers has been described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with blond hair and spoke with a Manchester accent.

Det Con Bruce Dodds said: "The victim of this assault and robbery has sustained some painful injuries in what appears to be a random and opportunistic attack.

"We would urge anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within the Mansfield Park area on Monday evening to contact police immediately.

"Anyone with any other relevant information relating to this inquiry, or who can help us identify the men responsible, should also get in touch."