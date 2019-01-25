Image copyright Google Image caption The Borders Railway is seen as a key opportunity to boost business in the region

A £15m funding bid is set to be submitted to help create an innovation park near the Borders Railway terminus.

Scottish Borders Council is being asked to approve a final business case to seek support from the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

It has previously been estimated the development of office space at Tweedbank could create up to 350 jobs.

SBC's Mark Rowley said the Borders Railway was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity it intended to grasp.

'Significant investment'

The executive member for business and economic development added that the city deal funds - along with investment from the council and partners - would deliver "high quality, higher-paid jobs".

"Work has already started on the demolition of Eildon Mill, with further work beginning at the quarry site shortly," he said.

"Alongside supporting the Borders Innovation Park, the city region deal will deliver other benefits for the whole of our area, including significant investment across the region in employability and skills, transport, housing, innovation and culture."

Councillors will meet to discuss submitting the final business case on Thursday.