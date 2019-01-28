Sunday raid targets Dumfries ice cream shop
- 28 January 2019
An attempt was made to break into a cash machine in an ice cream shop in southern Scotland.
The incident happened at the Sweet Sadie's site on Galloway Street in Dumfries at about 00:20 on Sunday.
Two people wearing dark clothing broke in and attempted to gain access to the cash machine before making off.
Det Con Rowan Buckley said it was a busy area - even at that time - and appealed for anyone who saw anything to come forward.