An attempt was made to break into a cash machine in an ice cream shop in southern Scotland.

The incident happened at the Sweet Sadie's site on Galloway Street in Dumfries at about 00:20 on Sunday.

Two people wearing dark clothing broke in and attempted to gain access to the cash machine before making off.

Det Con Rowan Buckley said it was a busy area - even at that time - and appealed for anyone who saw anything to come forward.