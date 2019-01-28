Image copyright Spark Energy Image caption Ovo said the switch had had "minimal impact" on staff numbers after taking over Spark Energy Supply

The company which took on 290,000 customers from a Borders energy supply firm after it ceased trading has said the move has gone "smoothly".

Regulator Ofgem approved Ovo Energy's takeover of Selkirk-based Spark Energy Supply Ltd in November.

A statement from Ovo said it was "really pleased" that the move had gone well for customers.

It added that there had been "minimal impact" on staff numbers who continued to work from offices in Selkirk.

"We've started to integrate Spark Energy into the Ovo family and are doing all that we can to make them feel welcome," said a spokeswoman.

"Spark is also working with Corgi HomePlan (another member of Ovo family), one of the UK's largest home emergency and boiler service providers, to expand its offering to Spark's letting agents and partners.

"As you will be well aware, this is a very challenging time for the energy industry, so we will continue to do all that we can to ensure we are growing sustainably whilst providing value to our customers."