A rescue team had its first callout of the year to help a mountain biker who had "taken a tumble" on a trail in the Borders.

The incident happened on a "steep hillside" in Innerleithen at about 13:50 on Sunday.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue used a stretcher to get the injured man to the roadside.

Police Scotland said the mountain biker had suffered a leg injury in the fall and had been taken to hospital.