Man in court on Kelso supermarket robbery charge
- 28 January 2019
A man has made a private court appearance accused of carrying out a robbery at a Borders supermarket.
Wayne Wilkes, 37, of Kelso, is alleged to have committed the offence at a Co-op store in the town in November.
He was charged with forcing two female employees to open the till and robbing them of £187 while wearing a mask over his face.
He made no plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and was fully committed for trial.
There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody.