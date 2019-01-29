Wind farm near Langholm approved on appeal
- 29 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A council's refusal of a wind farm described as "overly prominent and overwhelming" by officials has been overturned on appeal.
A Scottish government reporter concluded the 12-turbine Hopsrig scheme near Langholm was "appropriate in scale and character to its setting".
Dumfries and Galloway Council rejected the project due to concerns about its impact on the Eskdale valley.
However, it can now go ahead with a string of conditions attached.