A council's refusal of a wind farm described as "overly prominent and overwhelming" by officials has been overturned on appeal.

A Scottish government reporter concluded the 12-turbine Hopsrig scheme near Langholm was "appropriate in scale and character to its setting".

Dumfries and Galloway Council rejected the project due to concerns about its impact on the Eskdale valley.

However, it can now go ahead with a string of conditions attached.