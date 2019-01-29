Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Christina Morrison was injured while crossing the road and died several days later in hospital

A 91-year-old woman has died in hospital more than a week after being struck by a car in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened on North Bridge Street in Hawick at about 11:40 on 17 January.

Christina Morrison, known as Ena, who lived locally, was hit by a Volvo S40 as she crossed the road.

She was taken to the Borders General Hospital but died as a result of her injuries on Monday.

Sgt Neil Inglis said: "Our thoughts are with Ena's family and community at this sad time.

"We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision and would urge anyone who may have witnessed this, and has not yet spoken to officers, to contact us."