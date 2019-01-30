Image copyright Google

Police are investigating possible links between two garage break-ins in a south of Scotland town in a little over a week.

The latest incident happened at the Colvin Garage on Moffat's High Street at about 00:15 on Tuesday.

It followed a similar incident at the Benmar Garage in the early hours of Monday, 21 January.

Police said it appeared the thieves had been after cigarettes but it was not yet clear what had been taken.

Det Con Scott Ruddick said: "This is the second similar break-in in Moffat in a week.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been around the High Street area just before or after midnight to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

"We are particularly keen to hear about any vehicles seen around the High Street, either driving past the premises or parked in the vicinity of the garage."