Image caption The first pupils will return to the campus on 20 March

The first pupils will return to a £28m school campus in southern Scotland more than six months after it was closed on safety grounds, it has been confirmed.

The North West Community Campus in Dumfries opened in August but shut the following month after pupils and staff were hurt.

A timetable has now been set out for a phased return of children.

Langlands special school pupils will go back on 20 March, nursery and primary on 25 March and secondary on 3 June.

Dumfries and Galloway Council had originally been told repair work was "on track" to be finished in December last year.

However, contractors subsequently informed the local authority the site would not be ready to hand over until February.

No set timeline for pupils to return was initially announced but it has now been revealed.

Some pupils will be back in before the Easter holidays but secondary pupils will wait until after their exams.

Students affected by the closure are currently being accommodated in a number of schools in the town.