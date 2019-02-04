Man arrested over Selkirk town centre disturbance
- 4 February 2019
A 27-year-old man has been arrested following a town centre disturbance in the Scottish Borders.
Police were called out to an incident at about 11:00 on Sunday in Market Place in Selkirk.
They found a 41-year-old man with a serious arm injury who was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.
In a short statement Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested and added that their inquiries were ongoing.