Bottled water is being used at Ednam Primary after lead was detected in basins

A Borders primary school has been issued with bottled water after elevated levels of lead were detected in four hand basins.

An ongoing water testing programme uncovered the issue at Ednam Primary near Kelso last week.

The bottles and alternative catering arrangements for the school's 49 children have been made as a precautionary measure.

Teachers and pupils will move into a nearby school as repairs take place.

Scottish Borders Council (SBC) said it would not expect the basins to be used for drinking water, but had decided to take the safety steps.

The measures began on 31 January and will continue until the school's mid-term break after which pupils and teachers will move into Broomlands Primary to allow work to be completed.

'Public health risk low'

The council's chief executive Tracey Logan said: "The action taken by the council is very much precautionary but it was felt important to immediately act in order to reduce any potential risks to pupils and staff.

"We are currently finalising arrangements for the move to Broomlands and we aim to ensure disruption is minimised as much as possible. We will also be keeping parents fully updated throughout this process."

Council leader Shona Haslam added: "The council has taken proactive steps to ensure this matter is dealt with swiftly, and will work closely with both schools to make sure the education of children at Ednam and Broomlands is not adversely affected."

Tim Patterson, joint director of public health for SBC and NHS Borders, said: "While the risk to public health is low, all parents and others affected have been provided with public health information to help answer any health-related queries they have.

"If any parents or staff have any significant health concerns, they are advised to contact their GP in the usual manner."