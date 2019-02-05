Image copyright Eildon Group Image caption Councillors said they felt the development was not in keeping with the area

Revised plans which reduced the height of two blocks of affordable homes in the Borders have been rejected.

Councillors said they felt that Eildon Housing Association's Tweedbridge Court scheme in Peebles was still "too high" and not in keeping with the area.

The company said there was significant need for such housing and it had tried to respond to community feedback.

However, a planning committee meeting refused the application by six votes to three.

The housing association originally unveiled plans for the site in August last year but reduced them in height by 70cm (27in) after public concerns.

'Residential amenity'

The revised proposals still generated a significant number of objections.

Council leader Shona Haslam and leader of the opposition Stuart Bell, who both represent Tweeddale East, voiced concerns to the committee.

Ms Haslam said the community was not against affordable housing on the site but felt the current plans would have a severe visual impact.

Mr Bell said he did not find the design and character of the buildings acceptable.

"My concern is the protection of residential amenity: the blocks are too high," he said.

EHA chief executive Nile Istephan told the meeting there was agreement that there was a need for "very significant affordable housing in the town".

He said their application tried to overcome the "challenges and issues" related to the site.

'Mass of the building'

Gavin Yule, on behalf of Camerons Architects, told the meeting they had tried to take on board public and planning officers' feedback.

Officials had recommended approval of the revised scheme as being consistent with the local plan.

However, following a site visit, councillors decided they were still against the proposals and voted them down.

Galashiels and district councillor Sandy Aitchison said: "In terms of the layout the density is too much.

"I think it's still too high, and in my opinion the planning application is not something I can support."

Jedburgh and district councillor Scott Hamilton said: "My concern is the mass of the building. I believe the Scottish word for it would be 'muckle'."