Image copyright Big Burns Supper Image caption KT Tunstall was one of the headline acts this year

Organisers of the Big Burns Supper have said audiences were up by 18% at this year's event compared with 2018.

They said a "string of sold out events" had provided a "vital boost to the economy" in and around Dumfries.

This year's festival was staged between 24 January and 3 February and included performances by KT Tunstall, Frank Turner and the Le Haggis cabaret show.

Executive producer Graham Main said the organisers were "proud and thankful" as the curtain fell on the event.

Image copyright Big Burns Supper Image caption The Le haggis cabaret show was once again part of proceedings

He paid tribute to all the artists, audiences, staff, volunteers and the community of Dumfries who had been involved.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's festival with an 18% increase in festival audiences and more sell out shows than ever before," he said.

Image copyright Big Burns Supper Image caption Organisers reported audience figures were up by 18% compared with 2018

He also hailed the "stand-out success" of a festival hub which doubled in size and provided a "vital platform" to more than 60 emerging artists from the local area and across the UK.

"Businesses have also reported a record boost to the local economy, with many restaurants and hotels at capacity as the festival continues to provide a vital support to the economy in Dumfries during what can be a challenging month," he said.