Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The action team has been in operation since April last year

A community action team (CAT) set up to tackle "lower level crimes" in the Borders has carried out more than 200 drug searches in its first nine months.

The partnership between police and Scottish Borders Council has also issued more than 600 parking tickets.

Sgt Rachel Campbell, who is part of the team, said it had dealt with a "wide variety of community issues".

She said it had enjoyed a "high success rate" in drug searches of both people and premises in the region.

The police team - launched by the council and Police Scotland in April - has just released figures up until the end of December last year.

They show:

More than 630 parking tickets issued

A total of 229 drug searches on people and premises

More than 80 road checks

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption In its first nine months the team has carried out hundreds of drugs searches

Sgt Campbell said the CAT had tackled a range of concerns raised by the Borders public.

"These included youth issues at Halloween and engagement with the Borders public and businesses during the busy festive period, including regular foot patrols across all town centres in the area to help curtail retail crime," she said.

"We also provided reassurance and a visible presence when travelling criminals targeted the Borders and have taken significant action to tackle drugs in our communities, including a high success rate for premises and person searches.

"Finally, the team made a difference with our regular road checks, providing education and information to drivers to ensure vehicles are ready for winter."