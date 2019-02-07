Image caption Bob & Berts said towns like Dumfries offered a "great opportunity" for retailers

A Northern Irish independent coffee chain has said it is keen to grab "good deals" available in Scottish town centres as it expands its business.

Portadown-based Bob & Berts hopes to open its latest site in Dumfries in a matter of weeks bringing up to 30 jobs.

It already has premises in Falkirk and Dunfermline, with Stirling and Kirkcaldy branches in the pipeline.

Co-owner Colin McClean said he believed there was an opportunity in such towns as costs began to fall.

"We think there is an opportunity there," he told the BBC Scotland news website.

"The rents have decreased and we are getting in there on good deals."

Image copyright Bob&Berts Image caption The company hopes to have its latest store in Dumfries open in a matter of weeks

He said he believed a lot of the retailers currently closing down and leaving town had signed up when rental costs were much higher.

"There is a great opportunity for independents and entrepreneurs to come in there and open new sites," he said.

He said they hoped to open their latest shop in Dumfries - in a former Superdrug store - by early April.

"People always bang on about out of town shopping," he said.

"But people still want to come out and coffee has become quite trendy."