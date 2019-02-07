A new chief executive will take over at NHS Borders from May this year.

Ralph Roberts - currently chief executive with NHS Shetland - will replace Jane Davidson who has been with the health board for nine years.

Mr Roberts previously worked with NHS Borders between 1995 and 2010.

Health board chairman John Raine said Mr Roberts had been the unanimous choice of the appointments panel with a "strong commitment and affinity" to the Scottish Borders.

Mr Roberts said he was delighted to secure the post.

"I recognise that this is a challenging time for health and care across the country and the Scottish Borders is no different," he said.

"However, from my previous experience in the Borders I know that there are excellent staff in place and I look forward to meeting them and the community again.

"I am determined to build on the excellent care that is already in place and make sure we create a health and care service that the whole community is proud of."