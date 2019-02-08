Image copyright PAUL WATT PHOTOGRAPHY Image caption Andrew McCornick will lead NFU Scotland for another two years

A south of Scotland farmer has been returned unopposed for a second two-year term as president of NFU Scotland.

Andrew McCornick, from Lochfoot near Dumfries, took up the position in 2017.

He will now hold office for a further two years by which time he will have served the maximum allowed under the union's constitution.

Martin Kennedy, from Aberfeldy, and Alford's Charlie Adam were the successful candidates in the vice-presidential election.

Mr McCornick said: "There are difficult and challenging times ahead but Martin, Charlie and I have been given a clear mandate by members to represent them and we are honoured to carry their message forward.

"Throughout the protracted and frustrating Brexit process, NFU Scotland has been crystal clear about its priorities and through our 'Steps to Change' work we have mapped out our thoughts on a new agricultural policy for Scotland.

"I believe we have a top-table team, who, backed by the members, staff and secretaries, have the vision to deliver on that."