Police in the Scottish Borders say there is a growing trend for thieves to travel from England to target rural farms and dwellings.

A council meeting heard the issue was affecting farm vehicles and other property.

Ch Insp Stuart Reid said the sophistication of the methods being used was "increasing all the time".

However, councillors heard that the overall number of break-ins in the region had decreased.

Ch Insp Reid said that all of the major arterial routes in the Borders were covered by patrols.

'Pleasing reduction'

He added: "We do try to be a travelling deterrent to criminals travelling from other areas.

"We are live to the intelligence that says we are being visited from travelling vehicles from across the border in particular, and we have a roads vehicle which carries out patrols."

Despite the concern, the latest police figures showed a 10.6% decrease in housebreakings.

Ch Insp Reid added: "That reflects the work the community action team have been doing, as well as the work by ourselves.

"As a result of that, we have 21 fewer homes which are being broken into in the Scottish Borders compared to last year.

"The total number of housebreakings, which includes attempts, is 175, down from 196, which is a pleasing reduction."

However, he said there was "quite sophisticated methodology" being used in some theft crimes, including the use of tracking devices which were being fitted to cars to be stolen later.

"There's also technology where they use signal boosters," he said.

"If you've got your car in the driveway, and the key will be sitting in the hallway or at the back door, they can actually use a device to boost the signal from the key to the car, open it and get away without even breaking into your house."