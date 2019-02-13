Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Nearly 100 studios will be opened as part of the event this year

Nearly 100 artists and makers will take part in an open studios event in southern Scotland.

Spring Fling takes place from 25 to 27 May across Dumfries and Galloway.

The event attracts more than 10,000 visitors each year and has been estimated to generate £1.2m for the region's economy.

Organisers said they had an "amazing range" of participants this year which showed why it had become a "popular and successful" part of the arts scene.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Studios across Dumfries and Galloway and beyond are involved

Joanna Macaulay, events and exhibitions manager for Upland which runs Spring Fling, said: "As ever it's a chance to meet some remarkable people, visit some extraordinary homes and studios and explore one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland.

"This year Spring Fling will be more family friendly than ever and we will also be running a whole series of classes and workshops either side of the event for those who would like to learn from our artists."

Image copyright Colin Tennant Image caption Organisers have promised a varied line-up this year

Among those taking part are glassmaker Amanda Simmons, wildlife artist Lisa Hooper, textile designer Morag Macpherson and willow weaver Lizzie Farey.

Paul Bush, director of events for VisitScotland, said it was delighted to support the event.

He said: "Scotland is the perfect stage for cultural events, and it's great to see such a strong line-up this year, with artists and makers hailing from across Dumfries and Galloway and beyond."