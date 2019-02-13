Image copyright Billy McCrorie

Inspectors have praised cleaning standards on the wards of a south of Scotland hospital.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland carried out an unannounced visit to the Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer in November.

They found good levels of cleanliness and compliance with infection prevention and control training.

However, it added NHS Dumfries and Galloway must ensure equipment was clean and well maintained.

The site in south west Scotland has been criticised in the past by inspectors and ordered to apologise for the quality of care.

A subsequent report praised changes made at the hospital.

'Very positive'

The latest visit focused on cleanliness and also found progress in that area.

A previous report on the same issue resulted in five requirements and one recommendation.

This time around there were just two requirements.

It found the health board should take steps to ensure equipment was cleaned and also follow infection prevention advice relating to bladeless fans.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway welcomed the "very positive report" on the hospital.

'Highest standards'

It said it showed the work carried out on a "constant basis" to keep the site safe and clean.

"It recognises the role played by the infection control public involvement group, which sees residents of the region actively involved in auditing the safety and cleanliness of its hospitals," a statement said.

"And it notes that patients who were surveyed during the inspection of GCH spoke positively about the work which they witnessed taking place.

"The NHS board will now action the very limited recommendations emerging from the report as part of its commitment to ensuring the highest possible standards."