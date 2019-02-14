Image copyright Hillside Outside Image caption The festival is moving to a new site just outside Innerleithen

A bike festival staged in the Scottish Borders has announced a new name and location.

TweedLove will become Transcend and move its base from Peebles to just outside Innerleithen.

Organisers said the aim was to become the "biggest and best bike festival in the UK".

The festival will feature a range of events and races "for all kinds of riders and their bikes" and be held from 7 to 9 June.

Event director Neil Dalgleish said they believed they had "all the ingredients to provide an unbeatable weekend of fun, on and off the bike".

"Working with other like-minded, forward-looking local businesses, we can now offer camping on site, uplift to the trails, a beer-fest-style friendly atmosphere and a weekend of bikes and good times which is truly different from anything else in the UK," he said.