First acts unveiled for Electric Fields

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Metronomy were one of the first acts announced for the Electric Fields festival

The first acts for the sixth edition of the Electric Fields festival in southern Scotland have been revealed.

Metronomy, The Vaccines and Frank Turner are among dozens of acts unveiled for the event at Drumlanrig Castle near Thornhill.

This year's festival has been moved to new dates and will take place from 4 to 6 July.

It was estimated the event generated £1.5m for the local economy last year when Noel Gallagher headlined.

Image caption The Vaccines will head to Drumlanrig Castle in July

Organisers have also taken the decision to limit capacity to 5,000 for the festival.

They said they were making the move to maintain the special atmosphere with "ace bands playing to intimate crowds, with no queues or cramped campsites and tons of space for you to enjoy yourself".

The other bands announced in this year's line-up included Sleaford Mods, Friendly Fires, Fat White Family, The Futureheads and The Spook School.