Two injured as crash closes A75 at Gatehouse of Fleet

  • 20 February 2019
Crash scene Image copyright Police Scotland

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A75 in southern Scotland.

The accident happened at about 12:30 near to Gatehouse of Fleet and a fire broke out in one of the two vehicles involved.

Police said two people had been taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The vehicle fire was put out but the road remained shut in order to clear up the scene.

Image copyright Police Scotland

