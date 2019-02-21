Five injured in two-car accident near Earlston
- 21 February 2019
Five people have been taken to hospital following a two-car collision in the Scottish Borders.
One motorist had to be cut free from the wreckage on the A6015 near Earlston at about 22:30 on Wednesday.
All five injured people were taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment after the incident.
The road between Earlston and Gordon remained closed overnight but was reopened at about 06:40.