Scottish Borders Council has decided to add an extra 1% to its council tax rise in April.

The local authority had already agreed a 3% rise - but is now looking to take that to 4%.

The additional increase is part of budget plans for 2019/20 and will raise an extra £600,000-a-year for the Conservative/Independent-led council.

The move will mean the bill for a band D property in the region will increase by about £45-a-year.

Scottish Borders Council council tax changes Band 2018/19 charge 2019/20 charge A £766.68 £797.35 B £894.46 £930.24 C £1,022.24 £1,063.13 D £1,150.02 £1,196.02 E £1,510.99 £1,571.44 F £1,868.78 £1,943.53 G £2,252.11 £2,342.21 H £2,817.54 £2,930.25

In a motion due to go before councillors next week, council leader Shona Haslam, said: "The Conservative and Independent administration has taken the difficult decision to raise council tax to 4% next year.

"This will provide match-funding for a new Hawick High School and provide an extra £2.3m investment in our roads and pavements over the next four years."

The money will be used to leverage a loan of £20m, which will be used to bring the construction of a new high school in Hawick forward, with the intention that a new school will be opened in the town within the next five years.

Scottish Borders Council has indicated that it must save £29.5m over the next five years, but despite this there are numerous areas of additional spending in the 2019/20 budget.

This includes spending £16m over ten years to gives every P6 to S6 pupil an Apple iPad; funding a second community action team, made up of seven police officers; and spending an additional £3m on extra care housing in Hawick, Kelso, Eyemouth and Peebles.