Scottish Borders Council plans extra 1% tax rise
Scottish Borders Council has decided to add an extra 1% to its council tax rise in April.
The local authority had already agreed a 3% rise - but is now looking to take that to 4%.
The additional increase is part of budget plans for 2019/20 and will raise an extra £600,000-a-year for the Conservative/Independent-led council.
The move will mean the bill for a band D property in the region will increase by about £45-a-year.
|Scottish Borders Council council tax changes
|Band
|2018/19 charge
|2019/20 charge
|A
|£766.68
|£797.35
|B
|£894.46
|£930.24
|C
|£1,022.24
|£1,063.13
|D
|£1,150.02
|£1,196.02
|E
|£1,510.99
|£1,571.44
|F
|£1,868.78
|£1,943.53
|G
|£2,252.11
|£2,342.21
|H
|£2,817.54
|£2,930.25
In a motion due to go before councillors next week, council leader Shona Haslam, said: "The Conservative and Independent administration has taken the difficult decision to raise council tax to 4% next year.
"This will provide match-funding for a new Hawick High School and provide an extra £2.3m investment in our roads and pavements over the next four years."
The money will be used to leverage a loan of £20m, which will be used to bring the construction of a new high school in Hawick forward, with the intention that a new school will be opened in the town within the next five years.
Scottish Borders Council has indicated that it must save £29.5m over the next five years, but despite this there are numerous areas of additional spending in the 2019/20 budget.
This includes spending £16m over ten years to gives every P6 to S6 pupil an Apple iPad; funding a second community action team, made up of seven police officers; and spending an additional £3m on extra care housing in Hawick, Kelso, Eyemouth and Peebles.
